Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards 2017 opens for entries

The UK Broker Awards are now open for entries.

The event is the leading platform for UK brokers of all shapes and sizes to win national recognition within the insurance broker market.

From smaller personal lines brokers to national commercial lines focused businesses there really is something for everyone – check out the full list of categories below.

The awards, now in their 24th year, are the ideal way to show your peers, clients and insurer partners that you have both a track record of success and the skills and expertise to grow in the coming months and years.

All entries and metrics remain confidential, so don’t hesitate, start your entry today.

The closing date for submissions is Wednesday 7 June 2017 and the awards event takes place on Friday 15 September.

The categories are as follows, full criteria and entry advice is available on the UK Broker Awards website :

• The Digital Broker Award

• The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

• The Claims Team Award

• The Customer Service Award

• The High Net Worth Broker Award

• The Training Award

• Schemes Broker of the Year

• Young Broker of the Year

• The Broker start-up of the Year

• Personal Lines Broker of the Year

• Commercial Lines Broker of the Year