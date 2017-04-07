Quizzical questions: 7 April 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The acquisition is part of its ongoing investment to provide its customers with “cutting-edge, market leading solutions”.
The major shareholders in Towergate, HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) are set to buy the firm as early as next week.
The new brand stamp is almost exactly the same as Brolly’s original design.
Over the same time period only one insurer boss received a private warning.
The broker was co-founded by John Warburton and Peter Henderson.
If you missed last week's quiz, try it here.
More on Broker
POLL: CMA PROBE
Most read
- Secret FCA warnings issued to brokers revealed
- Open GI buys Transactor in £40m deal
- Towergate-owners poised to buy Ryan Direct Group
- Paul Upton leaves Evolution Underwriting
- Brolly reveals new logo after dispute with Travelers
- Aston Scott returns to profit in 2016
- County Group’s profit surges after acquisition frenzy in 2016