Broking Break: Your Top Five

New logos, people moves, acquisitions and secret FCA warnings make up the most read stories of this week.

Brolly, a broker which provides insurance via a smartphone app, has revealed the result of its campaign to crowdsource a new logo.

The broker was forced to reconsider its logo after US insurer Travelers, which promotes its own brand using an umbrella symbol, threatened legal action.

Pen Underwriting has confirmed that Paul Upton has left his role as group chief executive officer of Evolution Underwriting Group.

Kent-based SME specialist Evolution was bought by Arthur J. Gallagher-owned Pen in February 2015.

Upton has been with the company since its formation and has held the group CEO post since April 2013.

The major shareholders in Towergate, HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) are set to buy Ryan Direct Group in a deal that could go through as early as next week.

According to market sources, the investors are set to swoop on the company which offers distribution, broking, affinities, claims management and claims validation services.

Open GI has purchased Transactor Global Solutions (TGSL) in a deal valued at £40m.

Transactor was established in 2003 and Open GI stated that it offers innovative policy administration and rating platforms in the UK general insurance market.

The software house added that the acquisition is part of its ongoing investment to provide its customers with “cutting-edge, market leading solutions”.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has admitted that 18 broker bosses were reprimanded via private warning between 2011 and 2017.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request conducted by Insurance Age showed that over the same time period only one insurer boss received a private warning.

According to the FCA website private warnings are “a more serious form of reprimand than would usually be made in the course of ongoing supervisory correspondence”.