Lycetts turnover grows to £19.8m

However, profits down as the firm points to increased investment in staff and IT as its moves from several platforms to Open GI.

Lycetts has reported increased turnover of £19.8m for the year ending 31 December 2016.

This is up on the £18.9m achieved in 2015. However operating profits were down slightly from £1.98m in 2015 to £1.91m. The parent company of Lycetts is insurer Ecclesiastical.

In its financial report from Companies House the broker advised that this reduction was due to increased investment in staff and its IT system. Staff costs increased accordingly from £11.2m to £11.9m.

Lycetts marketing manager Peter Knowles, told Insurance Age: “2016 was a challenging year as the market remained soft and new business was tough to win.

“We are pleased that in this environment we grew our income by a combination of excellent client service delivering superior retention levels and some significant new business wins.”

Knowles confirmed that it was moving all of its systems from a variety of providers to Open GI.

Single solution

He explained: “As an acquisitive organisation we have many different systems inherited from the businesses we have acquired along the way.

"Rationalising these down to a single solution brings many benefits not least even better client service, operational efficiency and enhanced management information."

The report noted that the business showed “continued strong performance in a competitive market” and “the overall aim is to support the Ecclesiastical Insurance Group’s objective of becoming the most trusted financial services group”.

Looking ahead Knowles predicted: ““There is little sign of 2017 being much firmer in market terms although the full impact of Ogden changes is yet to be seen.

“We are optimistic that the investments we are making in the business in the areas of marketing and IT particularly, will bear fruit in 2017 and see us deliver our ambitious plans.”

Ecclesiastical CEO Mark Hews was appointed chairman of the broker earlier this year following former chairman, Edward Creasy’s move into a similar role at the parent insurer.

