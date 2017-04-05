Brolly reveals new logo after dispute with Travelers

The insurance app was forced to redesign its umbrella logo following legal threats from the insurer.

Brolly, a broker which provides insurance via a smartphone app, has revealed the result of its campaign to crowdsource a new logo.

The broker was forced to reconsider its logo after US insurer Travelers, which promotes its own brand using an umbrella symbol, threatened legal action.

The new brand stamp is almost exactly the same as Brolly’s original design - dubbed “the jellyfish” but flipped upside down.

Phoebe Hugh, CEO and co-founder of Brolly, commented on the decision: “We were completely knocked sideways by the response to our crowdsourcing campaign, which inspired so many amazing designs and messages of support.

“But when we received the suggestion to turn the logo upside down, multiple times, we just loved the idea. It means we get to keep our beloved logo while staying true to our mission – to turn insurance on its head.”

Brolly put a call out to the public in February for ideas to inspire its new image, stipulating only that it should be an “umbrella free zone” and coining the hashtag #noumbrellas, to avoid further legal claims.

Shortlist

According to the firm it received over 300 entries via Twitter, Instagram, email and its online community, which it then whittled down to a shortlist of 10.

The final stage was a focus group with Brolly’s user community, where the team gathered feedback before deciding on the overall winner.

“We went into the process with a completely open mind and all 10 of our shortlisted logo entries were strong contenders,” Hugh added.

“We wanted a design that would emanate positivity, show our bold, fresh approach and that would shock rather than conform.”

She concluded: “In a way, the umbrella has traditionally been used in insurance as a symbol of protection, though with the technology we’re building, now we feel it’s time to put the umbrella down. The whole point of Brolly is that we handle your insurance for you so that you don’t have to worry about it anymore, and that is what our new logo signifies.”

