Miles Smith Holdings reveals drop in profits for 2016

Miles Smith Holdings has reported a pre-tax profit of £1.34m for the year ended 31 August 2016 as the company highlighted a year of investment.

According to a document filed on Companies House, this is a fall from its pre-tax profit of £2.36m for the preceding year.

In addition, the company’s operating profit dropped to £1.39m in 2016, compared to £2.42m in 2015 and its profit for the year was £887,919 in 2016 (2015: £1.78m).

However the firm's turnover increased slightly from £19.84m in 2015 to £20.69m in 2016.

Divisions

The breakdown by division showed that Miles Smith, which provides UK broker to broker solutions, posted a turnover of £13.1m (2015: £13.5m) and a pre-tax profit of £0.9m, compared to £1.9m in 2015.

Its direct to clients broking arm, Miles Smith Insurance Solutions, achieved a notable 18% rise in turnover to £5.9m in 2016 (2015: £5.0m) and a pre-tax profit of £0.3m for 2016, compared to £0.4m in the preceding year.

Miles Smith International, which provides non-UK broker to broker solutions, reported a £1.1m turnover in 2016 (2015: £1.0m), while the Lloyd’s broker Miles Smith Broking achieved a turnover of £0.4m (2015: £0.3m).

Investment

In January 2016, the company purchased the majority of the business and assets of Classic Bowrid Insurance Brokers, which it said was making a “positive contribution to the profitability of the group”.

Miles Smith chairman Chris Stooke wrote in the chairman’s statement that the financial year 2015/16 had been “a period of investment” for the company.

He added: “These investments will contribute to turnover and profitability in the forthcoming years, and our infrastructure can be used to exploit new opportunities which are arising as the insurance market goes through another period of consolidation.”

