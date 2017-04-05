Admiral cuts van cover from its broker Able

Insurer will stop selling van cover through its broker Able, which is also known as Gladiator, but Admiral says the move will not affect jobs.

Admiral Insurance Group has confirmed that it is to cease selling van policies through its broker Able Insurance Services.

More commonly known as Gladiator, Able has 170,000 van customers.

Admiral revealed that it would no longer use the broker to distribute van insurance as it seeks to offer multiple products direct to customers.

It added that over the next 12 months these customers will be asked, at renewal, to transfer onto the new Admiral van product.



A spokesman at Admiral confirmed that Able would “stop broking van insurance altogether”, adding that the channel will continue to offer public liability and employers’ liability.

The spokesman continued: “It’s a change in approach – moving from being a van broker to Admiral offering van policies direct.”

No jobs will be lost in the process, he added.

