Market moves April 2017: Springing back

March saw a number of people moves, however, the trend for insurers to be more active than brokers has continued.

On the broking side, Aon has promoted Julie Page to chief executive officer of Aon Risk Solutions in the UK, while current CEO Andrew Tunnicliffe will remain with the firm part-time after stepping down from the role (see box).

In addition, Autonet Insurance Services made two new senior hires to develop its specialist, affinity and commercial propositions, Bollington Insurance Brokers appointed Scott Miles as motor trade account manager and Markerstudy Retail promoted Andrew Evanson to senior operations manager.

Meanwhile on the insurer side, RSA has recruited James Gearey as managing director for Commercial Risk Solutions, while LV, Chubb and QBE have also made staffing changes. Similarly, Markel strengthened its cargo team and Tokio Marine Kiln hired David Thomas as a property owners senior underwriter. Furthermore, AIG confirmed that president and CEO Peter D Hancock is planning to retire from the business when a successor has been found.

Finally, the Chartered Insurance Institute has hired Matthew Connell as director of policy and engagement and Kevin Doggett has joined 1 Answer Network’s customer support and training team.

Brokers

Autonet Insurance Services has made two senior appointments to newly created positions to develop its specialist, affinity and commercial propositions. Scott Greenhill joins as director of underwriting where he will work closely with insurers to develop new affinity propositions. He comes on board after 10 years at LV, including six years as head of personal lines underwriting. He has 28 years’ experience in the insurance industry. In addition, Steve Murphy has joined as director of commercial trading and will lead Autonet’s growth in SME insurance. He moved over from Swinton, where he worked for 28 years.

At Bollington Insurance Brokers Scott Miles has been named new motor trade account manager. Miles started his career in insurance at motorsport broker Competition Car Insurance before an eight-year stint as automotive manager at Real Insurance Brokers in Mansfield. He has over 17 years’ experience in insuring motor trade risks.

Markerstudy Retail has promoted Andrew Evanson to senior operations manager, overseeing Lancaster Insurance, Sureterm Direct and Reis Motorsport Insurance. His appointment follows the recent restructure of Markerstudy Retail, with Ross Barrington at the helm and Richard Morley overseeing operations for the entire division. He began his career at a small family broker, K Burton, and has worked for Lancaster Insurance for over ten years, joining Sureterm Direct as a sales agent in 2002.

Market focus: Aon Risk Solutions Aon has appointed Julie Page (pictured right) as CEO of Aon Risk Solutions (ARS) in the UK. She takes over the role from Andrew Tunnicliffe, who has been with Aon since 2005 holding senior jobs within ARS EMEA and Aon Global Risk Consulting as well as leading ARS UK. Tunnicliffe will continue to work with ARS UK and EMEA on a part-time basis. Page started her career with Aon before moving to Marsh where she most recently worked as CEO of the commercial and consumer division. She left Marsh at the start of 2016 and re-joined Aon to lead the national ARS business. John Cullen, CEO, Aon Risk Solutions EMEA said: “Julie’s experience and proven leadership ability will enable our Risk Solutions business in the UK to create even greater value for our clients. “At the same time clients will continue to benefit from Andrew’s experience as he stays with the firm to focus on client facing work.”

Insurers and MGAs

RSA has hired James Gearey as managing director for Commercial Risk Solutions from 5 June 2017. According to the provider, Gearey has spent the past nine years at Siemens Financial Services. At Siemens he was most recently chief executive, commercial finance UK and Nordics, where he led the integration of the UK and Nordic businesses. Before that, he was managing director of commercial finance UK at Siemens after joining from Aviva UK where he was director of partnerships in the general insurance business.

Meanwhile LV has promoted Alan Hickman to the newly created role of head of digital capability and delivery for general insurance. Hickman joined the insurer in September 2008 following the acquisition of Highway Insurance. Prior to his new post within the digital team, he was the head of self-serve operations within the LV Broker business.

Chubb has added two new senior management positions in the UK and Ireland. Sara Mitchell, vice president, speciality personal lines, Europe, Eurasia & Africa and Asia Pacific, will serve as the head of the corporate division for UK and Ireland. Mitchell joined Chubb in 2011 and has 15 years of insurance industry experience. Before joining Chubb she worked at RSA. Secondly, Mark Roberts, currently UK and Ireland casualty manager, will serve as property and casualty chief underwriting officer for UK and Ireland. He has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, including 18 with Chubb. He joined the company in 1999 as multinational casualty underwriter and since then has held a number of senior casualty underwriting and management roles.

QBE has appointed David McMillan as group chief operations officer. He joins after leaving Aviva where he was most recently chief executive officer, Aviva Europe, and chairman of Global Health Insurance. McMillan joined Aviva in 2002 following almost 10 years with the management consulting arm of PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has also held the role of transformation director at Aviva. QBE said McMillan will begin work in the latter part of 2017 and will be based in the company’s London office.

Markel International has strengthened its cargo team with the appointment of Monica Novella as assistant cargo underwriter in its marine, energy and property business. She will report to Ryan Godfrey, who was appointed in January as senior underwriter and head of the cargo team. Novella joins from XL Catlin where she spent 16 years helping develop the cargo account.

In addition, Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) has hired David Thomas as a property owners senior underwriter based in London. Thomas joins TMK’s property and casualty team and will focus on expanding its corporate and commercial property portfolio across Europe.

American International Group (AIG) has confirmed that Peter D Hancock, president and chief executive officer, has revealed plans to resign. As part of the insurer’s transition plan, Hancock will remain as CEO until a successor has been named. Hancock was appointed as president and CEO of AIG in September 2014, when he was also elected to the AIG board of directors. He previously served as CEO of AIG Property Casualty after joining the insurer in 2010 as executive vice president, finance, risk, and investments.