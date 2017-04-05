Biba appoints Lorega Solutions for ATE claims

The facility provides a bespoke ATE service for property and liability claims.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has appointed Lorega Solutions as its after the event (ATE) claims service provider for Biba members.

Lorega Solutions is a loss adjusting subsidiary of broker Lorega.

According to Biba, under the facility trade body members will have access to support for commercial and private clients to help them get back on track after fires, floods and other disasters that disrupt their business or home.

The facility provides a bespoke ATE service for property and liability claims and can be used for both insured and uninsured losses.

Experienced

Angus Tucker, managing director of Lorega Solutions said: “We already have an excellent relationship with Biba and their members, and welcomed the opportunity to expand this further with the ‘After The Event’ facility.

“Lorega Solutions will ensure that claims are handled speedily, effectively and easily using qualified and experienced chartered loss adjusters, and will help brokers to demonstrate added value to clients.”

Mike Hallam, Biba head of technical services added: Brokers know that how a claim is handled is vital to customer satisfaction.

“Being able to offer clients this expert professional service throughout the claims process is a valuable additional tool for them and we are pleased to extend our working relationship with Lorega, one of the leaders in this field.”

