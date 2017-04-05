Broking break: And finally...

Meet a member of Lockyers' staff with a difference, Close Brothers' Sharon Bishop reveals her hidden talent, Higos' Charlotte Eggleton on how and why she got into insurance and we put Simply Business' Alan Thomas on the spot

Pet of the month - Archie, Lockyers office dog “He’s a Cavapoo (posh mongrel) who loves to stare at everyone in turn while they eat and loves sitting on your knee while you work”

My hidden talent - Sharon Bishop, CEO, Close Brothers Premium Finance

Of course I love my job working with insurance brokers as CEO of Close Brothers Premium Finance but I have a confession... horses are my alternate love. Okay, I admit it, my first love!

I'm pony mad and somewhat addicted. Been the same since I could walk.

As Winston Churchill said: “There's something about the outside of the horse that's good for the inside of a man.” He knew what he was talking about!

For the past few years my daughter and I have been trying to breed a top class 3-day eventer from our little farm in the Cotswolds where all our horses carry our Parkfield Breeding (PFB) brand.

Eventing for those who are interested is rather like an ironman for equines. The horse has to have the moves like Jagger for the dressage, the speed of Usain Bolt for the cross-country and the jump of Javier Sotomayor for the show jumping.

The dream is to have a Parkfield horse represent GB in the sport of eventing at an Olympics. Maybe Tokyo!

If we achieve our dream there's going to be a rather large number of my insurance pals heading overseas to hold my hand, hip flask, and handkerchiefs. Sure to shed a few tears (never takes much to start me off).

Here's to dreams and Team GB – in the meantime, back to reality and the all-important day job.

Why I chose insurance - Charlotte Eggleton, assistant commercial underwriter, Higos Insurance Services Like many people, insurance was not my first career choice. After finishing my A Levels I dreamed of being a nurse, but after a six month stint working in a nursing home before setting off for university I realised it wasn’t for me. I found an advertisement for Higos in a local newspaper and was offered a job straight away. I quickly learned the opportunities Higos could give me and what an amazing industry I was involved with. I have been with Higos over 10 years, becoming a Chartered Insurance broker. Being named Young Broker of the Year at the 2016 UK Broker Awards has been a highlight.

On the spot

Simply Business’ Alan Thomas on royals, rugby and running

▶ My favourite book is…

…The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams.

▶ When I was a child I wanted to be a…

…gold medalist in the Olympic 800m.

▶ The funniest person in insurance is…

…our CTO Lukas. His one liners are so bad they’re funny in their own right.

▶ The three foods I could not live without are…

…porridge, beans on toast, steak (not in the same dish!)

▶ My dream job would be…

…coach of the British & Irish Lions (with Alun Wyn Jones as skipper).

▶ My best moment in insurance (so far!) was…

…having Prince William join my team for his work experience. The one time my wife thought my job was genuinely cool!

Alan Thomas, chief commercial officer, Simply Business