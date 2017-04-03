Brokers welcome Stuart Reid back to the industry

Reid has been exonerated by the FCA and ponders return to the market later this year.

Brokers have welcomed Stuart Reid back to the insurance industry, following the news from last week that he had been exonerated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The former UK Retail chief at Arthur J. Gallagher, who left his post last year because he was not approved by the FCA, stated that he was contemplating a return to the market later in 2017.

“He’s always been one of the guys who is willing to put himself onto all of the various committees and boards and willing to get stuck in, which we need,” said Aston Scott chief executive Peter Blanc.

He continued: “There aren’t that many industry personalities and Stuart is obviously one of them so it’s great that he’s going to be back front and centre again.”

Chris Patterson, group managing director at Bollington group, added: “Stuart has got a sound pedigree and background in the industry and he’s been highly successful over many years and that’s the type of individual we want in the industry.”

Transparency

In addition, experts noted that it benefited the industry that the FCA did its job and completed its requirements in terms of investigations.

“It’s very good, it shows honesty and transparency,” said Brokerbility chairman Ashwin Mistry.

“At the end of the day somebody has got to do it, somebody has to ask the difficult questions and people in this position of responsibility have to account for the actions or inactions of everybody else.”

He continued: “I hope Stuart can now get on with the rest of his career.”

Meanwhile Blanc stated that the regulator was in “an impossible situation”.

“If they authorise somebody and something goes wrong then everyone blames the FCA,” he continued.

“If they don’t authorise somebody then everyone blames the FCA. They have to do their job and I guess my only challenge with this one is that it seems to have taken an inordinately long time.”

Blanc concluded: “I’m just glad that it’s all sorted out now and Stuart can come back to the industry.”

