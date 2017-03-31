Stackhouse Poland buys Quantum Underwriting Solutions

The deal follows the purchase of Lucas Fettes and Chris Frost last year.

Stackhouse Poland has bought Quantum Underwriting Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

According to a statement from Stackhouse Poland, Quantum is a specialist provider of high net worth insurance services and therefore a complementary fit with the private client activities of Stackhouse Poland.

Lee Rhodes, managing director of Quantum said: “I have known Jeremy Cary and the team at Stackhouse Poland for over 10 years and followed their development with keen interest and I am thrilled with the opportunities our new partnership brings for the benefit of our clients as we continue to grow our business.

“It was important that we found a successor firm with a similar cultural service ethic and Stackhouse Poland has a fantastic reputation for high service standards so it is a perfect fit for the business moving forward”.

Strategy

Stackhouse Poland’s executive chairman Jeremy Cary commented: “Our strategy continues to be focused on strong organic growth in our chosen sectors and additionally via acquisition of like-minded companies.

“Quantum’s relationship and advice driven approach to their clients in the private client sector will fit perfectly with Stackhouse Poland. We are really looking forward to working with their team and continuing to build our specialist business.”

Stackhouse Poland bought Lucas Fettes in October last year and also acquired Chris Frost in March 2016.

