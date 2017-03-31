Stuart Reid exonerated by the FCA

Former Gallagher UK Retail CEO contemplating return to the market.

Stuart Reid has been exonerated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Insurance Age can reveal.

The former UK Retail chief executive at Arthur J. Gallagher said: "It has been a long 18 months, but I'm obviously delighted that matters have ended up where they have."

"I'm planning to go to the Biba event in Manchester this year to meet up again with the insurance industry and to contemplate a possible return to the market at the end of this year."

Reid left the broking giant in October last year after only twelve months because he was not approved by the FCA.

Prior to this he was executive chairman of Bluefin from 2013 to April 2015 having been CEO for five years before that.

He had joined the firm in 2007 when Axa bought Stuart Alexander.

Substantial

Yesterday, before the news that Reid had no case to answer broke, Gallagher international brokerage CEO Grahame Chilton when asked about the situation confirmed that he had heard that Reid had been exonerated but noted that he did not know what the issue had been.

“All I know is that Stuart, when he was acting as a consultant for us while waiting for his approvals to come through, did a fantastic job,” added Chilton. “He is a great guy and made a lot of substantial changes."

He continued: “I hired him to come do a job and for reasons outside of his control and my control he was unable to do that job because he wasn’t approved.

“At the end of the day we knew that he couldn’t carry on. He had finished his consultancy and had done everything he could do so unless he was actually going to be the approved driver of the ship it didn’t work for him or for us.”

Chilton highlighted that Reid was “never turned down” by Gallagher and that he was pleased that Reid had been at the business for a year.

“He was an honourable guy and understood all of his responsibilities and therefore I didn’t understand it,” he added.

“It’s unfortunate for the industry that things like that happen.”

Responsibilities

However, Chilton pointed out that he was happy that the regulator takes brokers’ responsibilities seriously and is “helping to ensure that our clients’ interests are handled correctly in the broking companies”.

In addition, he stressed that current UK retail boss Michael Rea was “doing a fantastic job” and was building on the changes that Reid had made as well as making his own.

Reid was the fifth UK Retail CEO to leave the role in five years, but Chilton was positive that this trend has now been broken, noting: “We will have continuity and Michael will be continuous in that role.”

