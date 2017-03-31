Broking Break: Your Top Five

Regional expansion, a new online proposition and three stories involving regulatory bodies dominated the news in the past week.

5) Howden goes for further regional expansion in Bristol

London-based Howden is opening a new office in Bristol as it seeks to increase its regional presence in the UK.

The retail broking arm of Hyperion Insurance Group already has 500 employees across 13 offices in the UK.

These include: Birmingham, Glasgow, Overbury, Richmond and Wakefield.

4) CMA renews investigation into aggregators

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a further study into aggregators as it published its findings from an investigation last year.

The CMA flagged four areas of concern around digital comparison tools (DCT) which will form the focus for its second phase of the market study.

The CMA is seeking further views by 24 April and has committed to publishing the findings by 28 September.

3) Consultation on discount rate launched

The government has opened a consultation on how the personal injury discount rate should be set in the future, according to an announcement by Justice Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

The launch of the six week consultation comes following outcry from the insurance industry after Truss cut the rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75% last month.

The discount rate, also known as the Ogden rate, is used to help calculate lump sum payments of damages in personal injury claims.

2) Chubb launches online platform for brokers

Proposition available in the UK and Ireland as the insurer expands its digital offering.

Chubb has launched an online platform for brokers which allows them to quote and bind SME business within "minutes".

The platform, Chubb Ignite, which is also available to brokers for their middle market clients instantly provides documentation online or via email, the insurer claimed.

1) FCA finds poor practices and warns on broker fee disclosure

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has stated that it has found a number of poor practices in how motor brokers and insurers disclose their fees.

In its regulation round-up for March the watchdog said it had conducted research on fees charged by brokers and insurers, however, according to a spokesperson for the FCA this research has not been published.

The regulator noted that the research had found that some firms were not clearly disclosing the fees and charges customers would be charged, which is against its rules.

