Which broker will win the Best Employer award 2017?

Insurance Age has teamed up with Best Companies Group to find out who the best broker employer is for the UK Broker Awards.

Nominations are now open to insurance brokers to enter the Best Employer Award at the UK Broker Awards.

This is the third year that Insurance Age has teamed up with Best Companies Group to offer the trophy.

The award, which was won by Questor Insurance Services last year, is designed to highlight what brokers are doing well for their staff.

Please register your interest free today to take part in the free surveys that will both benchmark your organisation and reveal the best brokers to work for in the UK.

To enter you must complete two surveys conducted by Best Companies Group, which are designed to gather information about participating companies from both the employer and employees.

The employer survey examines company policies, practices and demographics. A separate questionnaire for randomly selected employees will also be distributed to those that have registered to enter.

This assessment will examine: leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationship with supervisor; training; resources, pay and benefits; and, overall engagement.

Results

The survey results will then be used to choose the Best Broker to work for award at the UK Broker Awards and also to form a special Employee Feedback report, written by Best Companies Group, identifying strengths and weaknesses in the workplace.

To take part in the survey and enter the Best Broker to Work For 2017 award, in association with Best Companies Group, simply register online or download the PDF registration form and return to [email protected]

The deadline to register your interest is May 12 and the UK Broker Awards take place in London in September.